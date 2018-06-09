French Open glance: Nadal taking on Thiem in final - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

PARIS (AP) - A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Rafael Nadal tries to win an 11th title at the French Open against Dominic Thiem, the only man to beat the top-ranked Spaniard on clay this season. Nadal has a 6-3 record against the seventh-seeded Thiem but the Austrian player prevailed the last time they met, in Madrid last month. That win ended Nadal's 21-match winning streak on clay and his streak of 50 straight sets won on his favorite surface. Nadal is bidding to become only the second player to win 11 titles at any Grand Slam tournament after Margaret Court, who won the Australian women's singles title 11 times.

SUNDAY'S FORECAST

Sunny with risk of storms. High of 80 degrees (27 Celsius)

FRIDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 77 degrees (25 Celsius)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Women's final: No. 1 Simona Halep beat No. 10 Sloane Stephens, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

40 - Halep became the first woman from Romania to claim a Grand Slam title since her current manager, Virginia Ruzici, won the French Open 40 years ago.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I'm really happy that I won this Grand Slam. Because being No. 1 without a Grand Slam, I always said, is not like everything, not 100 percent. So now I'm really happy." - Halep, after claiming her maiden Grand Slam title.

