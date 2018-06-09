Helicopter hits wires and crashes into Wisconsin river - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Helicopter hits wires and crashes into Wisconsin river

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a helicopter hit power lines and crashed into a river in eastern Wisconsin.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the helicopter crashed into the Fox River Saturday near the Wisconsin Street Bridge in Oshkosh.

Gary Lemiesz, of Oshkosh, told The Oshkosh Northwestern that he watched as a dark green helicopter flew east over the Fox River before turning back and flying west. He says it struck the wires and part of the propeller broke off, after which "it hit hard and sunk."

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Oshkosh police boats are on the scene. The helicopter isn't visible in the water and it's unknown how many people were onboard or what happened to them.

Sheriff's personnel could not be immediately reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:01:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-06-09 21:02:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>

  • Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:32:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:53:25 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>

  • Helicopter hits wires and crashes into Wisconsin river

    Helicopter hits wires and crashes into Wisconsin river

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:22:27 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:53:16 GMT
    Authorities say a helicopter hit power lines and crashed into a river in eastern Wisconsin.More >>
    Authorities say a helicopter hit power lines and crashed into a river in eastern Wisconsin.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly