Officials investigating 4 'suspicious fires' as arson

Madisonville Police are investigating four possible fires as arson.

Police tell us they responded to three separate fires in the early morning hours of Saturday. They happened around South Main Street.

We're told the first fire was reported around 5:20 at the Sonic Drive-in on 815 South Main Street. Officials tell us an outside storage building had suspiciously caught fire.

The second fire was reported around 5:27 at a residence on the 40th block of West Jagoe. The outside of the residence suspiciously caught fire, police say. Authorities say that resident wasn't hurt.

The third fire was reported around 5:50 at the Automotive Express on 873 South Main Street. A car parked behind the business caught fire, police say.

The Madisonville Fire Department responded quickly and brought all three fires under control.

Around 10 a.m., Madisonville police and fire responded to the fourth fire at an unoccupied residence in the 100 block of Lomond Drive.

Police tell us all four of the fires are suspicious and are being investigated as possible arsons.

If you have any information you are asked to call the police.

