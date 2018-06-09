Dillon wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Michigan - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Austin Dillon has won the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday.

The race was delayed around three hours at the start because of the weather, and there had been a threat of more rain for a while before the race was finally called after 91 of the planned 125 laps. Dillon and Daniel Hemric battled for the lead on a restart on the 89th lap, but the race went under caution again almost immediately because of the weather.

It was the ninth career Xfinity victory for Dillon, and the first in 2018 for this year's Daytona 500 winner.

Qualifying earlier in the day was canceled because of the weather. Kyle Busch started the race at the front based on owner points.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org .

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

