Team Penske starting 1-2-3 for IndyCar at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Team Penske will start in the top three spots for the IndyCar Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The last time Penske swept the top three qualifying positions for a race was the 2017 season finale at Sonoma Raceway, when the team also went on to finish 1-2-3 in the race.

Defending IndyCar Series season champ Josef Newgarden is on the pole at Texas, with Simon Pagenaud also starting on the front row Saturday night. Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power, who won at Texas last year, starts third.

At Sonoma last September, Pagenaud won. Newgarden was second and Power third.

