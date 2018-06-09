Man shot in Shawnee

The call of the shooting came in around 7:30 p.m., according to the LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been shot in the Shawnee neighborhood, Metrosafe said.

A call of a shooting came in at 7:31 p.m. in the 400 block of North 41st Street, officials said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

First responders arrived at the scene and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the body.

The victim was transported to UofL Hospital, Metrosafe said. His condition was unknown.

The Louisville Metro Police Department secured the area and began a canvass of the shooting scene to find evidence and witnesses, police said.

It was unclear if the victim or suspect lived in the area. The motive was unclear, police said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.