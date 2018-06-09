Kentucky horse racing fans elated at Justify Triple Crown win

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3)—Racing fans kept their eyes glued to the screens at Churchill downs as Justify became the 13th Triple Crown winner.

While the big race was over 700 miles away, thousands of fans celebrated his win on the track where it all began.

“Being here and watching history was really cool and being able experience something that people only of dream of in person is awesome,” fan Brooke Dougherty said.

“Coming here for Derby and Oaks is something that brings all of our friends together. It’s just a part of us, you know?”

Fans watched Justify win at the Downs a month ago -- and came back to root for him on Saturday.

“I'm feeling elated,” Charlie Kowalszyk said.

It was especially exciting for betting fans like Kowalszyk.

“I did an exacta box,” Kowalszyk said. “He’s an awesome horse. They’re doing the work, jockeys are doing the work. It’s awesome, it’s fun.”

Justify will be come back to Churchill downs from New York on Monday around 2 in the afternoon.

