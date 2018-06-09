Paducah woman arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Paducah woman arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Amanda Powell. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Amanda Powell. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman following a traffic stop on Saturday, June 9.

According to MCSO, Amanda Powell, 28, of Paducah, Ky., was stopped on Wayne Sullivan Drive in Paducah, Ky.

Deputies found that Powell was driving under a suspended license. A search of the vehicle found one ounce of crystal methamphetamine in separate packages, a digital scale and other items used in drug sales.

Powell was taken into custody and lodged at McCracken County Regional Jail on the below-listed charges:

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) / Greater than 2 grams

  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

  • Possession of Controlled Substance / 3rd Degree

  • Operating on a Suspended License

  • Failure to Produce Insurance Card

  • No Registration Plates

  • No Registration Receipt

