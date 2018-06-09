Paducah woman arrested on drug charges in McCracken County, KY

McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a woman following a traffic stop on Saturday, June 9.

According to MCSO, Amanda Powell, 28, of Paducah, Ky., was stopped on Wayne Sullivan Drive in Paducah, Ky.

Deputies found that Powell was driving under a suspended license. A search of the vehicle found one ounce of crystal methamphetamine in separate packages, a digital scale and other items used in drug sales.

Powell was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) / Greater than 2 grams

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Controlled Substance / 3 rd Degree

Operating on a Suspended License

Failure to Produce Insurance Card

No Registration Plates

No Registration Receipt

