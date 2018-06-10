Numbers and Notes on Justify's Triple

Louisville KY (WAVE)

In Justify's sweep of the Triple Crown races, he defeated more runners than any other Triple Crown winner.

Justify becomes only second undefeated Triple Crown winner. Seattle Slew is the only other to complete an undefeated sweep.

By becoming racing's 13th Triple Crown champ, Justify has undoubtedly locked up Horse of the Year honors.

His jockey, Hall of Famer Mike Smith ( age 52,) became the oldest rider to sweep the Triple.

Justify's trainer, Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, becomes only the second trainer to capture two Crowns. Baffert equaled the mark held by Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons ( two sweeps in the 1930's).

The Belmont Stakes was Baffert's 15th in a Triple Crown race. The triumph broke a tie for most Triple Crown race wins held previously by Hall of Famer, Wayne Lukas.

