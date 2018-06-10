The Latest: Nadal, Thiem exchange breaks in French final - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Nadal, Thiem exchange breaks in French final

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

3:25 p.m.

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have exchanged breaks of serve in a hard-fought start to the French Open final.

Nadal broke Thiem in his first service game to give the 10-time champion an early 2-0 lead in the first set.

But Thiem showed resilience in getting two break points on Nadal's serve. He converted the second to make the score 2-1.

___

3:15 p.m.

Play has begun in the men's final of the French Open, with Rafael Nadal comfortably holding serve to love in the first game.

The 10-time champion is playing Dominic Thiem.

___

3 p.m.

Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters and James Bond actress Lea Seydoux have unveiled the Musketeers Cup that will be won by either Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem in the French Open final.

The trophy was carried into the Court Philippe Chatrier in a brown box during a brief ceremony before play begins and unveiled by the two stars of music and screen.

___

1 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic have won the French Open for their first Grand Slam title in women's doubles.

The No. 6-seeded pairing from the Czech Republic beat Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.

Krejcikova and Siniakova, who are both 22, were playing in their fifth major tournament together.

Siniakova was the doubles runner-up at last year's U.S. Open with a different partner.

The unseeded Hozumi and Ninomiya were the first all-Japanese duo to reach a Grand Slam final in women's doubles.

They knocked out the top-seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals.

___

12:45 p.m.

Rafael Nadal bids for his record-extending 11th French Open championship when he faces Dominic Thiem in the final.

The top-seeded Nadal enters Sunday with a 10-0 record in title matches at Roland Garros and an overall career mark of 85-2 at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is also vying for his 17th major trophy, which would move him within three of Roger Federer.

The No. 7-seeded Thiem, a 24-year-old from Austria, is appearing in his first Grand Slam final.

He is the only man to beat Nadal on clay over the past two seasons, doing so twice.

The women's doubles final is also Sunday.

The forecast says there is a chance of rain.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

