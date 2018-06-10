The Latest: Krejcikova, Siniakova win French Open doubles

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Austria's Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Italy's Marco Cecchinato during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 8, 2018 in Paris.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in three sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June...

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Japan's Eri Hoizumi, top, and Makoto Ninomiya, front, play a shot against Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Ro...

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Barbora Krejcikova, right, and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic celebrate winning the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Japan's Eri Hoizumi and Makoto Ninomiya in two sets ...

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

1 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic have won the French Open for their first Grand Slam title in women's doubles.

The No. 6-seeded pairing from the Czech Republic beat Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.

Krejcikova and Siniakova, who are both 22, were playing in their fifth major tournament together.

Siniakova was the doubles runner-up at last year's U.S. Open with a different partner.

The unseeded Hozumi and Ninomiya were the first all-Japanese duo to reach a Grand Slam final in women's doubles.

They knocked out the top-seeded pair of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals.

___

12:45 p.m.

Rafael Nadal bids for his record-extending 11th French Open championship when he faces Dominic Thiem in the final.

The top-seeded Nadal enters Sunday with a 10-0 record in title matches at Roland Garros and an overall career mark of 85-2 at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is also vying for his 17th major trophy, which would move him within three of Roger Federer.

The No. 7-seeded Thiem, a 24-year-old from Austria, is appearing in his first Grand Slam final.

He is the only man to beat Nadal on clay over the past two seasons, doing so twice.

The women's doubles final is also Sunday.

The forecast says there is a chance of rain.

___

