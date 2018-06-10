Voters in Swiss region reject bid for 2026 Winter Games - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Voters in Swiss region reject bid for 2026 Winter Games

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Voters in the Swiss region of Valais have voted against a bid to host the 2026 Winter OIympics in the town of Sion.

The dpa news agency reported that voters refused to pledge financial support by a vote of 54 percent.

Sion Mayor Philippe Varone said the vote Sunday was the end of the bid. He says "there is no Plan B."

Sion offered what the bidders termed a sustainable Olympics relying on already existing jumps and ski courses. Voters rejected assurances from the International Olympic Committee and bid supporters that expensive new construction would not be needed.

Sites that are still in the running include Turin and Milan in Italy; Graz in Austria; Stockholm; Turkey's Erzurum; Calgary, Canada; and Sapporo, Japan.

The decision will be made in fall 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US says immigrant dies of 'apparent suicide' in Texas jail

    US says immigrant dies of 'apparent suicide' in Texas jail

    Saturday, June 9 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-06-10 02:32:24 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-06-10 13:45:55 GMT
    A Washington Post report, citing unnamed Border Patrol agents, said he was with his wife and 3-year-old son and separated from them, but the federal statement made no mention of family members. (Source: Raycom Media, File)A Washington Post report, citing unnamed Border Patrol agents, said he was with his wife and 3-year-old son and separated from them, but the federal statement made no mention of family members. (Source: Raycom Media, File)

    A Washington Post report, citing unnamed Border Patrol agents, said he was with his wife and 3-year-old son and separated from them, but the federal statement made no mention of family members.

    More >>

    A Washington Post report, citing unnamed Border Patrol agents, said he was with his wife and 3-year-old son and separated from them, but the federal statement made no mention of family members.

    More >>

  • Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:52:16 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-06-10 13:43:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>

  • Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:32:08 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-06-10 13:23:18 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly