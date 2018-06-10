Hardin County deputies investigating Ralph Franklin Road homicid - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hardin County deputies investigating Ralph Franklin Road homicide

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
More information is expected to be released Sunday afternoon. (Source: HCSD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday evening homicide. 

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward confirmed that they were called to Ralph Franklin Road where a man was found dead.

Ward said that more information would be released about the investigation around noon on Sunday. 

