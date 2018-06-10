Two arrested in connection with Elizabethtown homicide

More information is expected to be released Sunday afternoon. (Source: HCSD)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Two people were arrested for murder on Sunday in connection with a homicide in Hardin County.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward confirmed that police were called to Ralph Franklin Lane on Saturday evening, where a man was found dead.

On June 9 at approximately 5:48 p.m., the Hardin County Sheriffs Office received information of a possible homicide in the 300 block of Ralph Franklin Lane, police said.

Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Elizabethtown Police Department arrived on the scene at approximately 6:14 p.m. At the residence, they located two individuals, who were held and interviewed separately.

While at the scene, deputies and EPD officers found freshly disturbed ground on an adjacent property next to the house, police said.

Kentucky Bloodhound Search and Rescue were requested to provide a cadaver dog to assist in the search. Detectives from the Hardin Co. Sheriff's Office obtained and served search warrants.

The dog alerted on the freshly disturbed ground. A few inches of dirt were removed and a body was discovered, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office said.

Rick Fisher, 43, of Louisville and Lisa Harvey, 50, of Hardin County were arrested and charged with murder. They are both being held in the Hardin County Jail, each on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

