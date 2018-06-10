FIFA delays talks on possible 48-team World Cup in Qatar - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

FIFA delays talks on possible 48-team World Cup in Qatar

MOSCOW (AP) - Talks on exploring a 48-team World Cup in 2022 have been taken off the agenda at FIFA's annual congress Wednesday.

FIFA says a request to start a feasibility study into adding 16 teams to the Qatar-hosted tournament has been withdrawn by South American body CONMEBOL.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says his staff will continue talks with Qatar about potential expansion.

Infantino has been enthusiastic about seeking agreement for an expanded event.

A 48-team World Cup would require extra stadiums and could lead to Qatar sharing hosting duties with Middle East neighbors.

Qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup are likely to begin in early 2019.

