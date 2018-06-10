Justify headed back to Louisville on Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Justify was just perfect as he became the 13th horse to win a Triple Crown.

There were plenty of people waiting to see him Sunday morning at Belmont Park including trainer Bob Baffert who was seen bowing to Justify.

The chestnut colt’s racing career only began on Feb. 18, 2018.

>> RELATED STORY: Billy Reed: In old New York, Justify proves he's the hero America needs right now

Baffert said Justify will make his way back to Louisville on Monday but the length of his stay is still undetermined.

This is Baffert’s second Triple Crown; he won it all back in 2015 with American Pharaoh. Justify's win on Saturday made him the second trainer in history to earn a Triple Crown.

As of 10:00 a.m. Sunday, according to Churchill Downs, Justify will be back in Louisville at the track around 2:00 pm on Monday at Barn 33. Of course, a lot of folks will want a glimpse of him. Churchill Downs has not yet announced any public appearances but hinted that there may be a parade in the works.

Hall of fame jockey, Mike Smith, 52, became the oldest jockey in history to win all three legs; Smith goes by the nickname, "Big Money Mike."

According to ESPN, prior to the Belmont Stakes, Justify's owners, WinStar Farm, China Horse Club and SF Racing, made a deal with Coolmore to sell the horse's breeding rights for $60 million. His Triple Crown victory was valued at an additional $15 million, which makes the deal now worth $75 million. This deal makes Justify the most valuable horse in history. Justify was purchased as a yearling for just $500,000.

Mike Smith, said on Saturday after his ride that Justify was "sent from heaven."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.