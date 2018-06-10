Weather could be factor as Larson pursues 4 straight at MIS - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Weather could be factor as Larson pursues 4 straight at MIS

(AP Photo/Bob Brodbeck). NASCAR driver Kyle Larson signs autographs after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich., Fruday, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Bob Brodbeck). NASCAR driver Kyle Larson signs autographs after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich., Fruday, June 8, 2018.

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - Kyle Larson has won three straight NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan. He'll try to make it four in a row Sunday.

Larson was only 26th in qualifying. Kurt Busch won the pole Friday.

Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick have combined to win nine of the 14 races this year on the Cup circuit. Brad Keselowski is still winless and would love to break that drought in his home state at Michigan International Speedway. He's never won a Cup race at MIS.

The weather could be an issue again Sunday. The Xfinity race Saturday was shortened because of rain.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

