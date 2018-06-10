The Latest: Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup Series race - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Rain delays start of NASCAR Cup Series race

(AP Photo/Bob Brodbeck). NASCAR driver Kyle Larson signs autographs after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich., Fruday, June 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Bob Brodbeck). NASCAR driver Kyle Larson signs autographs after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Brooklyn, Mich., Fruday, June 8, 2018.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on NASCAR's Cup Series race at Michigan (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race is being delayed by rain.

The bad weather isn't a huge surprise after Saturday's Xfinity race was shortened by rain. Xfinity qualifying was canceled Saturday and so was a Cup practice.

Kyle Larson has won three straight Cup races at Michigan, but he was only 26th in qualifying. Kurt Busch won the pole Friday.

___

1:30 p.m.

Kyle Larson has won three straight NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan. He'll try to make it four in a row Sunday.

Larson was only 26th in qualifying. Kurt Busch won the pole Friday.

Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick have combined to win nine of the 14 races this year on the Cup circuit. Brad Keselowski is still winless and would love to break that drought in his home state at Michigan International Speedway. He's never won a Cup race at MIS.

The weather could be an issue again Sunday. The Xfinity race Saturday was shortened because of rain.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:52:16 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 19:44:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>

  • 'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend

    'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend

    Sunday, June 10 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-10 15:42:44 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-06-10 19:43:27 GMT
    (Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."

    "Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

    More >>

    "Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

    More >>

  • Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:32:08 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 3:26 PM EDT2018-06-10 19:26:28 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly