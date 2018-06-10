Padres lefty Richard loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Marlins - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Padres lefty Richard loses no-hit bid in 7th vs Marlins

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). San Diego Padres starting pitcher Clayton Richard delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Miami.

MIAMI (AP) - Clayton Richard of the San Diego Padres has lost his no-hit bid with two outs in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins.

Miguel Rojas grounded a clean single up the middle to spoil Richard's try Sunday at Marlins Park.

The Padres are the only team in the majors that has never pitched a no-hitter. They joined the big leagues in 1969.

Richard retired 15 straight batters at one stretch. The 34-year-old lefty began the day with a 4-6 record and a 4.67 ERA.

