15-year-old shot at Ledbetter, KY party

KSP arrested & charged Tyler P. Jones, 19 of Ledbetter, KY, with Assault 1st Degree. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

Alexis Johnson, 20 of Paducah, KY was arrested & charged her with Hindering Apprehension. (Source: Kentucky State Police

A 15-year-old girl is on life support after she was shot while attending a party in Ledbetter, Kentucky on Saturday, June 9.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a call at approximately 8:29 p.m. of a shooting at a party.

Detectives arrested Tyler P. Jones, 19, of Ledbetter with assault 1st degree and Alexis Johnson, 20, of Paducah with hindering apprehension.

Both Jones and Johnson were taken to McCracken County Jail.

The 12-year-old is currently on life support at a hospital in Paducah.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

