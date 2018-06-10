Man charged with murder after 15-year-old girl shot at Ledbetter, KY party

A 15-year-old was injured after a shooting in Ledbetter, Ky. (Source: KSP)

A man has been charged with murder after a 15-year-old was shot to death while attending a party in Ledbetter, Kentucky on Saturday, June 9.

Tyler P. Jones, 19, of Ledbetter, was charged with first-degree assault. That charge was dropped on Tuesday, June 12 and he was charged with murder.

He remains in jail on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance will be on Thursday, June 14.

Kentucky State Police identified the victim as Peyton N. Hurt, of Boaz, Ky. Police said she was pronounced dead on June 10 at Baptist Health in Paducah, Ky. She died as a result of her injuries from Saturday evening.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a call at approximately 8:29 p.m. of a shooting at a party.

Both Jones and Johnson were taken to McCracken County Jail.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

