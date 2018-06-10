Annie Park wins ShopRite LPGA for first LPGA Tour title

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) - Annie Park won the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with an 8-under 63 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Sakura Yokomine.
The 23-year-old Park, from Levittown, New York, had an eagle and six birdies on a cloudy day over the Bay Course at Stockton Seaview to complete 54 holes at 16-under 197, a stroke off the tournament record.
Yokomine, the winner of 23 events on the Japan LPGA Tour, flirted with a 59 but parred the par-5 18th for a 61 to tie the course record.
New Jersey native Marina Alex was third at 14 under after a 64. She made a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th. Sei Young Kim, who broke the course record Sunday morning when she finished her second round with back-to-back birdies for a 61, had a 70 to finish fourth at 13 under.
Park earned $262,500, topping her total of $261,096 for her first 49 LPGA Tour events. She won the 2013 NCAA individual title as a freshman at Southern California and helped the Trojans take the team crown.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".More >>
"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".More >>
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.More >>
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.More >>
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldMore >>
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldMore >>
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysMore >>
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysMore >>
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedMore >>
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedMore >>
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."More >>
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."More >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prizeMore >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, FloridaMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>
Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnightMore >>