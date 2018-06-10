Cyclist injured after being hit by vehicle in Paducah, Ky

More information is expected to be released Sunday afternoon.More >>
WAVE 3 News sat down with legendary sportswriter Billy Reed Sunday to talk about Justify, the Triple Crown, and the state of horse racing in Kentucky.
The weekend looks hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms.
Residents near the southern Indiana site of a proposed $2.5 billion coal-to-diesel plant say they'll bring their concerns about the pollution it would generate to a public meeting this week.
Mike Smith, said on Saturday after his ride that Justify was "sent from heaven."
