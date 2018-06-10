LEADING OFF: Goldschmidt heats up, Quintana faces Brewers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LEADING OFF: Goldschmidt heats up, Quintana faces Brewers

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt follows the flight of his triple to drive in two runs off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jerry Vasto in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt follows the flight of his triple to drive in two runs off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jerry Vasto in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Denver.
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Xander Bogaerts (2) and Brock Holt celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, June 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Xander Bogaerts (2) and Brock Holt celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, June 9, 2018.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

GOLDEN

Arizona slugger Paul Goldschmidt is swinging a bruising bat after being stuck in a slump for much of the season. He tripled and doubled Sunday, and went 8 for 13 with four home runs and nine RBIs in a three-game sweep at Colorado. Goldschmidt and the Diamondbacks next host Pittsburgh.

Q'ED UP

Cubs lefty Jose Quintana (6-4, 4.20 ERA) has pitched 24 straight shutout innings against Milwaukee. He'll start the series opener at Miller Park when Chicago, trailing the NL Central-leading Brewers by a half-game, face Junior Guerra (3-4, 2.83).

GIANT ARMS

San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner makes his second start of the season, pitching at Miami. The lefty broke the pinkie on his throwing hand in his final spring training game. Bumgarner returned to the rotation last week and tossed six strong innings in a loss to Arizona. Giants pitchers Johnny Cueto (right elbow inflammation) and Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder tightness) are both expected to throw 40-pitch bullpen sessions.

OFF THEY GO

The Red Sox, with the second-best record in the majors behind the Yankees, begin a 10-game trip that takes them to Baltimore, Seattle and Minnesota. Knuckleballer Steven Wright (2-0, 1.57 ERA) opens up in Baltimore. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia, on the disabled list because of inflammation in his left knee, will travel with the team.

SON DOWN

Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss at least four weeks because of a strained patellar tendon in his left knee. The 19-year-old son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero and one of baseball's top-ranked young talents, he is hitting .407 for Double-A New Hampshire. The third baseman has 11 home runs, 18 doubles and 55 RBIs in 53 games this season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump expresses optimism amid final Kim summit preparations

    Trump expresses optimism amid final Kim summit preparations

    Monday, June 11 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-06-11 04:26:18 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 4:04 AM EDT2018-06-11 08:04:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

    U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

    More >>

  • Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Sunday, June 10 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-06-10 20:22:49 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-06-11 07:59:21 GMT
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>

  • Puerto Rican Day Parade displays post-hurricane pride

    Puerto Rican Day Parade displays post-hurricane pride

    Sunday, June 10 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-06-10 18:32:52 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-06-11 07:59:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...
    The National Puerto Rican Parade has kicked off in New York City with participants honoring heroes who have been helping the island recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.More >>
    The National Puerto Rican Parade has kicked off in New York City with participants honoring heroes who have been helping the island recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly