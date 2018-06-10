Cespedes' rehab assignment cut short after setback - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cespedes' rehab assignment cut short after setback

NEW YORK (AP) - Yoenis Cespedes' rehab assignment has been cut short after a setback, and the plummeting New York Mets aren't sure when they might get their slugging left fielder back from a nagging hip injury.

Cespedes, on the disabled list since May 14 because of a strained right hip flexor, hit two doubles Saturday in his second rehab game for Double-A Binghamton but was removed early with tightness in his right quadriceps. He is headed to the team's complex in Florida to try again to get healthy, manager Mickey Callaway said Sunday.

The Mets had hoped Cespedes would be back Tuesday night in Atlanta, but now there is no timetable for his return. New York had lost eight straight games going into Sunday night's Subway Series finale against the New York Yankees.

Cespedes, a two-time All-Star, is batting .255 with eight homers and 28 RBIs this season.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

