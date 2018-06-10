Two arrested in Mayfield, KY after drug seize by Graves County Sheriff's Department

Two Mayfield, Ky. residents were arrested on drug charges after an Investigation by Graves County Sheriff's Detectives on Sunday, June 10.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, a deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana when serving a civil paper. Deputies executed a search warrant and found marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, amphetamines, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash, numerous cell phones and a handgun. There were also digital scales and multiple prescription drug bottles.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Mayfield Police Department. Dominique Redd, 34, and Jessica Siordia, 28, were arrested and charged with several offenses.

Redd was charged with:

Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon Trafficking in Marijuana - Less Than 8 Ounces.

2nd Offense or Greater Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense.

Less Than Two Grams of Methamphetamine Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense.

Less Than Four Grams of Cocaine Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense.

Scheduled 1&2 Trafficking in a Legend Drugs 2nd or Greater Offense.

Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Posses Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1st Offense.

Siordia was charged with:

Trafficking in Marijuana - Less Than 8 Ounces - 1st Offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense.

Less Than Two Grams of Methamphetamine Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense.

Less Than Four Grams of Cocaine Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense.

Scheduled 1&2 Trafficking in a Legend Drugs 1st Offense.

Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Posses Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1st Offense.

