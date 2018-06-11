The Latest: Inside Trump's swanky Singapore hotel

U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

After years of effort to develop nuclear missiles that can target the U.S. mainland, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could decide to get rid of them _ but still keep the country's shorter-range weapons.

After years of effort to develop nuclear missiles that can target the U.S. mainland, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could decide to get rid of them _ but still keep the country's shorter-range weapons.

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File). FILE - This Nov. 29, 2017, file image provided by the North Korean government Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government call...

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File). FILE - This Nov. 29, 2017, file image provided by the North Korean government Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government call...

Kim Jong Un could give up ICBMs but keep some nuclear forces

Kim Jong Un could give up ICBMs but keep some nuclear forces

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks towards Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during their bilateral meeting at the Istana or presidential palace on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base for a summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore.

(AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim). Security personnel stand guard outside the Valley Wing of the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, Sunday, June 10, 2018, ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

SINGAPORE (AP) - The Latest on a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

The lobby of President Donald Trump's hotel in Singapore has turned into a bustling mixing ground for U.S government officials of all stripes.

At the swanky Shangri-La Hotel, Secret Service officers are huddling in preparation for the president's movements. White-uniformed U.S. Navy members are perched on pearl-colored couches. Top State Department officials can be seen strolling through the lobby. An Associated Press journalist spotted CIA officer Andy Kim, a Korea expert and part of the U.S. delegation, making his way through.

They're joined by seemingly unsuspecting tourists, youth groups and a curiously dressed bellman with a tall, plumed hat.

The hotel was picked in part due to its experience in hosting high-security events. Recently top military officials including U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis were at the hotel for the Shangri-La Dialogue, a global defense summit.

___

2:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has returned to his hotel in Singapore following a lunch meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (lee haz-ee-en lahng).

Singapore is hosting Tuesday's historic summit between Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un to discuss the fate of North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who sat next to Trump at the lunch, says in a statement that Trump is "well-prepared" for the meeting.

Pompeo met Kim during two visits to North Korea in the lead-up to Tuesday's summit.

Trump was scheduled to attend a meet-and-greet at his hotel with U.S. Embassy personnel.

___

2:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump got an early birthday celebration during lunch with Singapore's prime minister.

Trump met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (lee haz-ee-en lahng) and aides to both leaders Monday. Singapore's minister for foreign affairs tweeted a photo of Trump and a cake adorned with one candle.

The caption said: "Celebrating birthday, a bit early."

Trump turns 72 on Thursday.

But before he celebrates, Trump meets North Korea's Kim Jong Un in a highly anticipated summit on Tuesday.

___

2 p.m.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-YIHN') has no current plans to join President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the end of their summit Tuesday in Singapore.

Moon spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom also said Monday that Moon has no plans yet to speak with Trump after the meeting.

Moon has expressed hope that the summit will lead to a three-way declaration also including Seoul to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War. But Moon's spokesman says it's unlikely that such a declaration would take place while Trump and Kim were still in Singapore.

Trump has raised the possibility of further summits and an agreement ending the Korean War by replacing the armistice signed in 1953 with a peace treaty. China and South Korea would have to sign off on any legal treaty.

___

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.

Trump expressed optimism about Tuesday's meeting during a working lunch with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (lee haz-ee-en lahng) and aides to both leaders.

Trump says "we've got a very interesting meeting in particular tomorrow, and I think things can work out very nicely." He also tells Lee the decision to hold the summit in the island city-state of Singapore was "made very consciously" and offers thanks.

Trump tells Lee that "we appreciate your hospitality and professionalism and your friendship."

___

1:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (lee haz-ee-en lahng) that it was a "real honor" to be with him. Trump commented as representatives from both countries took their seats for a working lunch at Singapore's government house.

The discussions come on the eve of Trump's historic meeting with Kim.

Trump and Lee shook hands for photographers after a one-on-one meeting and before they entered the room for lunch.

Among those representing the U.S. at lunch are Secretary of Secretary Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

___

1 p.m.

The U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, Sung Kim, plans another round of meetings Monday afternoon with North Korean officials as both sides continue to prepare for Tuesday's summit in Singapore.

That according to a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration. The official was not authorized to comment publicly about on internal deliberations and requested anonymity.

Trump is set to hold a historic summit Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the island city-state.

Sung Kim has taken the lead on policy negotiations with North Korea. Sung Kim held an initial round of meetings with the North earlier Monday.

___

12:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un spent Monday huddling with advisers in luxury Singapore hotels less than half a mile apart, readying for a nuclear summit that could define the fate of millions, and their own political futures.

Both sides also worked to finalize preparations for the unprecedented summit.

The meeting was kicking off at 9 a.m. Tuesday with a handshake between Trump and Kim. A U.S. official says the leaders then plan to meet one on one, joined only by translators, for up to two hours before admitting their respective advisers.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations and insisted on anonymity.

Tuesday's summit will be the first between a North Korean leader and a sitting American president.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.