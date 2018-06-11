Enjoy free movies on the Blevedere this summer

A huge crowd of movie fans watched "Black Panther" under the stars on the Belvedere (Source: Liz Adelberg/WAVE3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A huge crowd of movie fans watched "Black Panther" under the stars on the Belvedere this weekend, and two more free movies are planned for the rest of the summer.

The movies are presented by Louisville Film Society and The Kentucky Center, along with Waterfront Development Corporation and Louisville Downtown Partnership, and they are free.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Upcoming Friday Film Nights include:

Friday, July 20 - "Coco"

Friday, August 3 - "Wonder Woman"

Just bring your chairs and blankets for a great evening of free entertainment for the whole family. You can also bring coolers with food and non-alcoholic drinks. You can purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at the event.

The Friday Film Nights are included in the 2018 Cultural Pass, so don't forget to bring your cards.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.