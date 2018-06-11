Police looking into burglary at Henderson golf course - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police looking into burglary at Henderson golf course

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Police are investigating a burglary at the Henderson Municipal Golf Course.

Monday morning, there was damage was found in the building and cash was missing.

Police don't have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

