Louisville Zoo to celebrate Father's Day, World Giraffe Day

The zoo is offering deals and events to celebrate special days in June. (Source: Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is celebrating dads and giraffes during the month of June.

On Sunday, June 17, fathers will get into the zoo for free courtesy of Ford Motor Company in honor of Father's Day.

The Zoo will celebrate its resident giraffes, Malaika, Baridi, and Kianga on World Giraffe Day, June 21. The zoo will have information on giraffes and giraffe conversations in front of the giraffe house.

Visitors will also be able to feed the giraffes 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for two dollars per feeding.

