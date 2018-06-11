Basketball camp hosted by former Cards player returns this summer

Young athletes participated in the Robbie Valentine Summer Basketball Camp at the KFC Yum! Center in 2017. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

A great way to keep kids active in the summer while also meeting some basketball greats.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - KFC Yum! Center will host the Robbie Valentine Summer Basketball Camp in June and July.

Boys and girls from ages six to 16 will receive coaching from an experienced coaching staff lead by Robbie Valentine.

Camps will take place on the following dates: June 11-14, 18-21, 25-28, and July 23-26. Drop off for children begins at 8 a.m. for both full day and half day options.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky horse racing fans elated at Justify Triple Crown win

+ Golden Still: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title

+ Eight Cards Picked in MLB Draft

A full day camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a half day camp will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For a full week, the cost per camper is $85 (half-days) and $165 (full days).

Robbie Valentine will be assisted by other coaches including Chris West and Milt Wagner from the University of Louisville 1986 Championship team, Joe Estes from Loyola University, Brooke Valentine and Brittany Weaver from Bellarmine University, and Corey Clark from the University of Kentucky; with a special guest appearance by Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved