Wheels up! Triple Crown winner Justify on his way to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Justify is making his way back to Louisville.

The Triple Crown winner is booked on an H.E. "Tex" Sutton Forwarding Company charter flight from MacArthur Airport in Islip, N.Y. at approximately 11:30 a.m. The plane is expected to land at Louisville International Airport between 1:45 and 2 p.m.

Justify will be welcomed with a special water cannon from the Louisville International Airport Department of Public Safety when he lands. The colt will then van approximately three miles to the backstretch of Churchill Downs and unload outside of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert's Barn 33 about 30 minutes after the flight lands.

According to Churchill Downs officials, Justify will be taken to Churchill Downs via police escort. He is expected to arrive at 2:30 p.m.

Churchill Downs said on June 16, Downs After Dark will feature a Winner's Circle ceremony where Justify's owners, trainer Bob Baffert and hall of fame jockey Mike Smith will receive their engraved Kentucky Derby trophies.

Justify is tentatively scheduled to return to his home base at Santa Anita Park in Southern California on Sunday, June 17.

This story will be updated.

