NYC, accused of neglect, to spend $2B on public housing

NYC, accused of neglect, to spend $2B on public housing

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City will likely pay $2 billion to settle claims that the nation's largest public housing agency has too often left tenants to contend with lead paint, malfunctioning elevators and rats.

The city agreed in a consent decree in Manhattan federal court to pay $1 billion over four years and $200 million annually until problems are overcome. The deal also calls for the appointment of a monitor to oversee the city-run public housing authority during the 10-year span of the agreement.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the settlement a "dramatic step" and a "turning point for our public housing system."

The agency's operating budget is $2.3 billion for public housing where nearly 400,000 low- and moderate-income residents live.

