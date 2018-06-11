Editors resign over decision to retain author Junot Diaz - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Editors resign over decision to retain author Junot Diaz

BOSTON (AP) - Three editors at the Boston Review are resigning over the political and literary magazine's decision to retain author Junot Diaz despite allegations of sexual misconduct.

Poetry editors Timothy Donnelly, Barbara Fischer and Stefania Heim said on Twitter last week they're "dismayed" and are stepping down July 1.

Editors-in-chief Deborah Chasman and Joshua Cohen announced earlier that they concluded the allegations against Diaz didn't rise to the "severity that animated the #MeToo movement."

Author Zinzi Clemmons and other female writers have recently shared stories of abusive behavior by Diaz, who has said he takes responsibility for his past.

Chasman said Monday no other editors have resigned. She and Cohen told Publishers Weekly they were sad about the departures but stood by their decision. Diaz has been the publication's fiction editor since 2003.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

