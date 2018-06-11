Red Cross needs blood donors; launches new campaign

The arm of a donor is prepared before giving blood. (Source: Cedra Mayfield, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the Red Cross. That's 40,000 patients each day.

In any given year, only three percent of the of the U.S. population donates and it's only continuing to shrink. That’s why over the next few months, before you jet off on your summer getaway, the Red Cross wants you to make a stop somewhere else.

“During the summer, we have quite a shortage of blood donations and we're losing blood donors and we really need people to give,” said Regional Red Cross CEO, Jennifer Adrio. She isn't exaggerating either. The Red Cross says it loses nearly 80,000 donors every year.

A recent survey done for the organization found that one third of the public has never even considered giving blood.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Sheriff remains suspicious after 2-year-old found in Bullitt County

+ Family of missing girl hails dog hero, investigation continues

+ Wheels up! Triple Crown winner Justify on his way to Louisville

“For those who have never donated before, or those who haven't rolled up a sleeve in a few years, the campaign message is clear,” said Adrio. “You are the missing type and patients need you.”

That's why UofL Hospitals as well as other community sponsors have teamed up for the ‘Missing Type’ initiative.

It's all about A, B, and O…blood types, that is.

However, iconic brands and organizations will be removing those letters from their logos and social media.

“It’s to make people think, ‘huh, I wonder what that's about’ and hopefully look further onto the redcross.org,” Adrio said.

This campaign lasts From June 11 to July 3. World Blood Donor Day is Thursday, June 14.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.