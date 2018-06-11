Family of 5 killed in explosion at Washington state cabin - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Family of 5 killed in explosion at Washington state cabin

BRINNON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a family of five was killed in an explosion at their vacation property on Washington state's Hood Canal.

Brinnon Fire Chief Tim Manly said Monday that two adults and their three young children died in the fire early Sunday. He says the family from Washington state spends weekends at the cabin in Brinnon, a small community on the Olympic peninsula.

Manly did not release names or ages, pending notification of relatives.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Haas says authorities do not suspect foul play but will investigate.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing an explosion about 1 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters who respond found the small cabin engulfed in flames. They initially found two bodies and later found three more.

The Washington State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

