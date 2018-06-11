KY Transportation Cabinet receives grant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new multi-million dollar federal grant will help improve roads across the state.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has been awarded $67.5 million grant to transform interchanges along the Interstate-71 Interstate-75 corridor.

Senator Mitch McConnell helped secure the funding and says the project will help improve mobility and safety for both passengers and freight vehicles.

Construction is set to begin in 2019 and be completed by the end of 2021.

