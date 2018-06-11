Oldham County parents meet to address school overcrowding - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Oldham County parents meet to address school overcrowding

The last day of school for Oldham County students was June 1. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The last day of school for Oldham County students was June 1. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School may be out for the summer, but parents in Oldham County are meeting Monday night to discuss a redistricting plan for the school district.

Right now elementary schools like Harmony and Locust Grove are at more than 100-percent capacity.

But others like Crestwood and LaGrange are between 75 and 85-percent.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Family of missing girl hails dog hero, investigation continues
Wheels up! Triple Crown winner Justify on his way to Louisville
Basketball camp hosted by former Cards player returns this summer

The proposed plan would move students from those schools above 100-percent to those below that mark.

Some parents suggest building a new school instead, but under Kentucky law a district can not build a new school until all reach at least 85-percent capacity.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly