Oldham County parents meet to address school overcrowding

The last day of school for Oldham County students was June 1. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School may be out for the summer, but parents in Oldham County are meeting Monday night to discuss a redistricting plan for the school district.

Right now elementary schools like Harmony and Locust Grove are at more than 100-percent capacity.

But others like Crestwood and LaGrange are between 75 and 85-percent.

The proposed plan would move students from those schools above 100-percent to those below that mark.

Some parents suggest building a new school instead, but under Kentucky law a district can not build a new school until all reach at least 85-percent capacity.

