Oldham County presents plans to address elementary school overcrowding

Parents will be able to offer comments at meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Eight different redistricting maps were presented to parents at Monday night's meeting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School may be out for the summer, but parents in Oldham County attended a meeting Monday night to discuss a redistricting plan for the school district.

A rebalancing of the district could switch up which elementary school students attend. The first draft of the district's plan was presented at Monday's meeting. There are eight options.

Right now elementary schools like Harmony and Locust Grove are at more than 100 percent capacity. But others like Crestwood and LaGrange are between 75 and 85 percent.

To solve overcrowding and optimize current space, the district has developed eight potential plans that will move elementary students around.

Since the last redistricting four years ago, the district has grown, and school officials anticipate that continuing.

"We want to come up with something that is the least disruptive for most families and make the most sense to balance out our schools," Communications Director Lori McDowell said.

The school said they don't know how many kids could be affected by each plan. In any case, students will no longer be able to choose which school they attend.

"We might look at private options if that's something where they have to relocate to a school that's not ideal with us," parent Kasey Hodges said.

Families will have a year to prepare, but some parents worry their kids won't do well with the change.

"My third grader already established friends, made a connection with the school," Hodges said. "So for him to have to move for his last few years I don't think it would be easy."

The school said it's those opinions that could shape the project. Based off the feedback they receive, the plans could be combined -- or scrapped all together.

"If there's some ideas from one plan that work and some ideas from another, then our director of pupil personnel will go back to the drawing board and make some new maps," McDowell said.

The district will take more feedback at meetings Tuesday and Wednesday. Any adjustments will be presented at the August forum and they hope to come up with a final plan in October.

Some parents suggest building a new school instead, but under Kentucky law a district can not build a new school until all reach at least 85 percent capacity.

