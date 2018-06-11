Noblesville school shooting suspect faces 11 charges - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Noblesville school shooting suspect faces 11 charges

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Noblesville West Middle School (Source: WTHR) Noblesville West Middle School (Source: WTHR)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 13-year-old suspect accused of shooting two at a Noblesville Indiana school has appeared before a judge. 

The teen who prosecutors said wounded a teacher and a fellow student at Noblesville West Middle School will face 11 charges, WTHR reports

During his hearing on Monday morning, prosecutors verified that the state cannot seek a waiver for the teen so he would stay in juvenile court. 

WTHR reports that a classmate who attended the hearing said she was surprised to see the boy smile at his parents, who sat on either side of him during the proceedings, when he walked in.

The teen's charges are as followed: 

  • Attempted murder of NWMS teacher Jason Seaman
  • Attempted murder of NWMS student Ella Whistler
  • Aggravated battery of Seaman
  • Aggravated battery of Whistler
  • Battery with a deadly weapon - a .22 caliber handgun - of Seaman
  • Battery with a deadly weapon of Whistler
  • Possession of a firearm on school property
  • A second count of possession of a firearm on school property for a .45 caliber handgun in his possession
  • Dangerous possession of a firearm for the .22
  • Dangerous possession of a firearm for the .45
  • Possession of a knife on school property

The judge said the teen, who was dressed in a jail uniform, could be placed in a detention center for up to 90 days for any offense but must be brought to trial July. 

Other than answering with "Yes, your honor," the teen was quiet throughout the entire hearing, according to WTHR.

He was remanded back to the juvenile detention center until his next hearing for fact-finding on June 25 and 26 at 9 a.m.

