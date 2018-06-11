Trooper accused of harassing female drivers forfeits job - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trooper accused of harassing female drivers forfeits job

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey state police trooper accused of repeatedly pulling over women to ask them out on dates has agreed to forfeit his job as part of a plea deal to resolve the allegations.

Prosecutors say also as part of the deal Eric Richardson pleaded guilty Monday to illegally using an FBI database to obtain information about a motorist. They say a friend of Richardson's asked him to do an inquiry on a woman the friend employed to see if she had any warrants or drug activity.

Prosecutors will recommend that Richardson get probation when he's sentenced Aug. 3.

Authorities say the 32-year-old Camden man pulled over women and threatened to arrest them unless they handed over their phone numbers. He was suspended after being charged in May 2017.

This story has been corrected to say last name is Richardson on second reference, not Robinson.

