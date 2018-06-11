FEMA awards $2 million grant for Louisville hazard prevention

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded millions to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to reduce the impact of natural disasters on local communities.

FEMA has awarded a grant of $2,184,396 to Kentucky to fund the purchase and demolition of 27 properties in the Catheen Way neighborhood in Louisville as a part of an initiative to end repetitive property loss due to flooding.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ KY Transportation Cabinet receives grant

+ Sheriff remains suspicious after 2-year-old found in Bullitt County

+ Wheels up! Triple Crown winner Justify on his way to Louisville

The existing homes in the Catheen Way neighborhood will be demolished, the land will be deed restricted and returned to open space. This is a part of FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance program which works to help communities by buying flood-prone properties and removing the buildings.

FEMA says that destroying or moving a building in a high-risk flood area is sometimes the best way to help a homeowner whose home has suffered significant damage.

This $2.1 million grant is an addition to the $2.3 million grant awarded in 2015, which funded at least 75 percent of the cost of acquisition and demolition of 43 properties in the Belquin Road area.

Long-term maintenance of the land will be the responsibility of the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District.

A National Institute of Building Sciences study recently found $6 in future disaster costs is saved for every $1 spent through mitigation grants, FEMA said.

The grants were provided as a result of a federal disaster declaration from severe storms, flooding, mudslides, and tornadoes that happened from May 1 through June 1, 2010. Throughout Kentucky, 83 counties were designated under the declaration due to the storm damage.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved