Grenade prompts closure of Hopkins Co. intersection

A pair of roads in Hopkins County were shut down while Kentucky State Police investigated a possibly live grenade.

KSP have reopened US-41, SR-138, New Hope Road after the grenade was detonated. The area was evacuated after a man found a grenade while going through an empty field with a metal detector.

After finding the grenade, the man brought it to the nearby Downtown Market in Slaughters to inform police of what he found.

A hazardous devices investigator on scene detonated the grenade.

