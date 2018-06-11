TRAFFIC ALERT: Hopkins Co. intersection shut down - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hopkins Co. intersection shut down

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A pair of roads in Hopkins County are shut down while Kentucky State Police work an ongoing situation.

KSP dispatch confirmed to 14 News, US-41 and Hwy-138 are shut down at this time. Dispatch said the roads are blocked because of an incident, but could not elaborate further.

Our team is on their way to gather the latest information now.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly