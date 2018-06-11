Kentucky man arrested after pocket-dialing 9-1-1 during alleged burglary

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - A pocket dial led to the discovery of an alleged burglary and charges being pressed, police say.

According to the arrest slip, officers responded to Greenwood High School after David Rodriguez pocket dialed 9-1-1 as he operated as lookout while three other men broke into the school's baseball field concession stand.

The 9-1-1 dispatcher who took Rodriguez's call noticed the sounds were that of someone breaking into something. The call lasted nearly 30 minutes until police got there.

When police arrived on scene, they found Rodriguez hiding behind a bush. They asked his phone number and when he confirmed it was the number from the 9-1-1 call, he was placed under arrest.

The group took a Yeti cup and some baseball hats from the concession stand. There was also significant damage to the cash register.

Rodriguez is charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief.

