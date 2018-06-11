Building collapses in Beaver Dam - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Building collapses in Beaver Dam

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
BEAVER DAM, KY (WFIE) -

Authorities are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Beaver Dam.

It happened at 112 Main Street.  

There's no word yet on whether anyone was inside that building or if anyone was hurt.  

The fire chief tells us it's an antique and collectibles store.  

