Army: Soldier dies while on leave in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A soldier stationed at Fort Knox has died in Clarksville, Indiana.

The 1st Theater Sustainment Command announced on Monday that Pfc. Bryan N. Njoroge had died on Saturday while on leave in Clarksville.

Njoroge was assigned to the 14th Human Resources Sustainment Center, 1st TSC at Fort Knox, working as a human resources specialist.

"We are incredibly saddened by the loss of one our teammates," Col. Angela Jenkins, director, 14th HRSC, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Pfc. Njoroge’s family and loved ones. Our top priority is to ensure they have the local support and resources they need during this emotionally difficult time."

Njoroge's cause of death is under investigation.

Njoroge, who was from McKinney, Texas, joined the Army in November 2016.

