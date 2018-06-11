Pitcher skips celebrating with teammates to console friend he'd just struck out

To most of Mounds View, Jack Kocon was just an opponent. To Ty Koehn, he is a friend. (Source: Jim Moberg)

(RNN) - To most of the Mounds View Mustangs, Jack Kocon was just an opponent. To Ty Koehn, he is a friend.

Koehn, a high school baseball player in Minnesota, had every right to celebrate last Wednesday after he struck out Kocon to clinch a spot in the state Class 4A quarterfinals. Everyone else sure did.

When the umpire called strike three, the crowd erupted in applause. The Mustangs stormed the field in jubilation, throwing their caps in the air and jumping around the infield in a huddle.

But Kohen had something else on his mind. He bypassed his catcher and went to console his longtime friend.

"We are very close friends," Koehn told Bring Me The News. "I knew him from all the way back when we were 13. We were on the same little league team. It was tough when we went to separate schools but we kept in touch."

Koehn told BMTN he values his friendship with Kocon more than the outcome of the game.

“I had to make sure he knew that before we celebrated,” Koehn told BMTN.

The display of sportsmanship was captured on video and is making its way around social media.

Pitcher Ty Koehn consoling the batter after the last out. Extremely proud of all you have accomplished so far this season. More proud of who you guys are - great teamates and classy young men.

- Coaching Staff ?? pic.twitter.com/n57JhvRVli — Mounds View Baseball (@mvvarsbaseball) June 8, 2018

Koehn pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout.

According to Sports Illustrated, Mounds View will take on second-seeded Stillwater Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.