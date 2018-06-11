LMPD: Woman tries to run over officers, leads them on chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is facing a slew of charges after she allegedly tried to run over two Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers then lead them on a car and foot chase.

LMPD said that two officers saw Taquita Robinson driving on 26th Street on Friday evening with expired plates. When officers pulled her over she allegedly shifted the car into reverse, almost hitting the LMPD patrol car.

An officer asked Robinson for an ID but she told them she didn't have one, according to her arrest report. She then allegedly gave officers a fake name.

With her vehicle door open, an officer tried to get her out of the vehicle, LMPD said. According to documents, Robinson instead shifted the car in reverse and accelerated backward forcing one officer to jump onto the hood of his cruiser to avoid being hit. Another officer was trapped by the open door and had to run beside the vehicle to avoid being run over.

LMPD said Robinson then drove off with the officers in tow, driving down the street at a high rate of speed and disregarding stop signs.

Eventually, Robinson crashed into a telephone pole and fence at the intersection of 26th and West Kentucky Streets, according to reports. Police said Robinson then ran from the car and was eventually tackled. Robinson allegedly broke free and started to run before she was tackled again and tased.

Police found drug paraphernalia in Robinson's vehicle and discovered she was wanted on multiple felony warrants. Robinson was taken to UofL hospital after her arrest.

Arrest reports show that back on March 31, another LMPD officer saw Robinson with expired tags at a Thorntons on Cane Run Road. After talking to Robinson and asking for an ID, the officer said that when they went to check the information given, Robinson drove off. Police said the officer followed her and pulled alongside but she swerved nearly hitting the cruiser. Robinson then allegedly drove onto I-264 at speeds over 100 mph; the officer did not pursue her.

Robinson faces a long list of charges including reckless driving, resisting arrest, giving an officer false identifying information, disregarding a stop sign, speeding, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing police, wanton endangerment and driving without a license among others.

