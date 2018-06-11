WATCH LIVE: President Trump, Kim Jong Un sign 'historic document' after 1st meeting

President Trump and North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un sit together side by side in historic summit. (Source: CNN)

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: President Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in a historic move today.

Trump and Kim planned to meet one-on-one for most of an hour joined only by translators, then aides were expected to come in for more discussions and a working lunch.

After that lunch, the two leaders walked out to address reporters.

Trump said the meeting was "very positive" and indicated the two were going to sign some sort of document.

NBC News is preparing a Special Report on the summit and what the leaders have discussed so far. It is expected to begin at any moment.

